Zimbabwe sets up special courts to try electoral violence, bribery cases

Zimbabwe’s Judicial Service Commission has established special courts to expeditiously deal with electoral disputes as the country prepares for watershed polls set for next month.JSC chairperson and Zimbabwe’s Chief Justice Luke Malaba announced in a notice published on Friday that 57 magistrates from the country’s 10 provinces have been designated “to try cases of politically-motivated violence and intimidation in the provinces under which their names appear before, during and after the harmonised elections for President, members of the National Assembly and councillors scheduled to take place on Monday 30th July 2018.”

The appointment of the special electoral courts is one of the measures being implemented by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to ensure the forthcoming general elections are free, fair and credible.

A new code of conduct for political parties gazetted this week prohibits incitement of political violence by members of any of the contesting parties. Also prohibited is the use of hate speech or use of money or other inducements to bribe the electorate by politicians or their supporters.

Previous elections have been marred by allegations of intimidation of voters or physical violence.

Mnangagwa has pledged a violence-free and fair poll, telling foreign observers that they are free to come and monitor the elections.