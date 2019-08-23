Zimbabwe Staff College students on Rwanda study tour

A delegation of 28 senior military officers from the Zimbabwe Staff College has started a one-week study tour in Rwanda to learn from the special history of the country to prevent the recurrence of the 1994 genocide, a military official said in Kigali on Thursday.According to the leader of the delegation Colonel Teddy Ndlovu and the Chief Instructor of Joint Command and Staff Course, the purpose of the visit is to give an opportunity to future leaders to learn from the special history of Rwanda to prevent the recurrence of the carnage.

“Rwanda has got a special history that we need to tap into and learn from in the future. It has seen genocide, went through it and managed to recover,” Col Ndlovu said.

“Our Student-officers will use that knowledge, use the experiences to stop and prevent such occurrences” he added.

The Zimbabwe Staff College delegation, is composed of students and directing staff from Botswana, China, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

During their study tour in Rwanda, the delegation will also visit some military institutions in and out of Kigali, the statement said.