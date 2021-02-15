Zimbabwe takes delivery of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Zimbabwe on Monday took delivery of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the Chinese government and is now waiting for a further 600,000 doses purchased from the same country.Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga received the vaccines at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Monday morning.

He was accompanied by Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun.

The ambassador is expected to officially hand over the vaccines to President Emmerson Mnangagwa later on Monday.

Another batch of 600,000 Sinopharm-made COVID-19 vaccines is expected in the country by early March, according to Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

First priority for the vaccination programme would be given to health and security personnel, the elderly, those with medical morbidities and staff at border posts.