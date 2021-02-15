International › APA

Happening now

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Published on 15.02.2021 at 08h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Zimbabwe on Monday took delivery of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the Chinese government and is now waiting for a further 600,000 doses purchased from the same country.Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga received the vaccines at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Monday morning.

He was accompanied by Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun.

 The ambassador is expected to officially hand over the vaccines to President Emmerson Mnangagwa later on Monday.

Another batch of 600,000 Sinopharm-made COVID-19 vaccines is expected in the country by early March, according to Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

First priority for the vaccination programme would be given to health and security personnel, the elderly, those with medical morbidities and staff at border posts.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top