Zimbabwe teachers call off strike

Zimbabwean teachers have called off a nationwide strike during which they have demanded higher pay and better working conditions since February 5.The Zimbabwe Teachers Association and the Progressive Teachers’ Union said in a joint statement on Sunday that they have agreed to return to work following a meeting with Education Minister Paul Mavima during which he pledged to look into their grievances.

They warned that their members would “remain vigilant” while awaiting “further commands and direction”.

“The employer is thus advised to take advantage of this detente to introspect and come up with a well thought out meaningful and long lasting solution on the salary grievances,” the unions said.

The unions are demanding that the lowest paid teacher be given US$1,700, up from the current US$400.

The government has insisted on a lower salary increase of around 10 percent.

Like other civil servants, the teachers are also demanding that they be given US dollar salaries and an increase in allowances to cushion them against soaring inflation and economic hardship.