Zimbabwe teachers vow to proceed with strike on May 8

Zimbabwe’s public school teachers have vowed to proceed with a strike slated for the beginning of the second school term next week despite threats by the government.The Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (ZIMTA) said in a statement on Monday that its members would proceed with an industrial action when schools open on May 8 until their grievances are addressed.

The union insisted that it would not be intimidated by government officials to stop them from exercising their constitutional rights.

“The Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association hereby categorically states that no amount of threats or illegal declarations from individuals in government will stop or intimidate teachers from exercising their constitutional and legal right to participate in the industrial job action,” ZIMTA said.

The ZIMTA statement comes in the wake of utterances by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Paul Mavima that the teachers’ proposed strike was politically motivated.

“Threats and allegations that link collective job action to political parties are just unfortunate and meant to strangle and suppress workers’ rights in a democratic country such as Zimbabwe,” the union said.

It added: “ZIMTA wishes to remind the Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima that unions in education exist for the sole mandate of representing the welfare of members and are in no way a rival to political parties or to him as a head of a service ministry.”

The teachers want the Zimbabwe government to address their demands for better pay and improved working conditions by May 7 or risk empty classes when schools open.