Zimbabwe tightens COVID-19 measures amid surge in cases

Zimbabwe has introduced tighter COVID-19 measures amid concerns over rising cases and deaths associated with the virus in the country.Announcing the measures on Saturday night, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said all public gatherings are banned with effect from June 14, except for funerals where the number of mourners would be limited to 30.

“All gatherings, except funerals, are banned. These gatherings include but are not limited to weddings, church gatherings, music festivals and sports activities,” said Chiwenga who also doubles as Zimbabwe’s minister of health.

He said all workshops and meetings should until further notice be held virtually, while “all offices, both government and private, are to decongest by 50%, except for offices connected with essential services.”

Retail businesses and shops have their operating hours reduced from 8am (0600 GMT) to 7pm to between 8am and 6pm.

Travel to and from hotspot areas within the country would be restricted while there would be stricter enforcement of a requirement for travellers from outside the country to produce certificates showing that they were tested for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours, Chiwenga said.

According to Chiwenga, the country has experienced a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, with 596 new cases and 26 deaths in the past week alone compared to 132 new cases and six deaths in the corresponding period in May.

“This is a more than 4-fold increase in new cases and deaths.”