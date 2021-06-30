International › APA

Happening now

Zimbabwe tightens COVID-19 measures, dusk-to-dawn curfew in force

Published on 30.06.2021 at 07h21 by APA News

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has tightened COVID-19 containment measures as Zimbabwe battles a third wave of a pandemic that has so far claimed over 1,700 lives in the country since April 2020.In an address to the nation on Tuesday, the Zimbabwean leader said the government had reviewed COVID-19 measures from Level 3 to Level 4 in response to a surge in the number of infections across the country.

Among the tighter measures introduced was a review the curfew hours from the previous 10pm (2000 GMT)-4am to 6.30pm-6am, as well as the reduction of business operating hours. 

Businesses are now required to operate from 8am to 3.30pm compared to from 8am to 6pm previously.

In addition, companies are expected to decongest their places of operation by allowing a maximum of 40 percent of their personnel to work from the premises.

Inter-city travel has been banned, except for purposes of delivering goods and medicines.

The new measures come as Zimbabwe is experiencing a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections, with a daily average of more than 1,000 cases over the past week.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top