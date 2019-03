The Zimbabwe government plans to introduce regulations that would allow private companies and individuals to import fuel as shortages continue to plague the energy sector, APA learnt here on Sunday.Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Energy Gloria Magombo said the proposed regulations would allow “holders of free funds” to import fuel to augment current supplies.

“This is something that is being considered and we should be making an announcement soon,” Magombo told the state-run Sunday Mail.

The proposed regulations come at a time licensed private fuel companies are failing to import enough fuel due to shortages of foreign currency in the country.

This has resulted in long queues at fuel stations across the country since around September 2018.

The proposed move would, therefore, enable individuals and non-governmental organisations as well as companies outside the energy sector with access to foreign currency accounts to import fuel.

A similar arrangement was made in 2015 when the government allowed members of the public to import up to 2 000 litres of fuel per month for personal use.