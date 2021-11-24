International › APA

Happening now

Zimbabwe to chair African diamond producers body

Published on 24.11.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Zimbabwe will chair the African Diamond Producers Association in 2022 following elections held by the organisation last week, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said on Tuesday.Briefing journalists at the end of the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday night, Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe would use its tenure to present a united African voice on international matters involving the diamond trade. 

She said Zimbabwe would also use its time at the helm of the ADPA to push for information-sharing among member states and the formulation of strategies to improve Africa’s diamond industry.

The ADPA is a 13-member intergovernmental organisation that seeks to strengthen the level of influence of African diamond-producing countries on the world diamond market.

The Angola-based organisation was formed in November 2006 as a continental branch of the African Diamond Council, Africa’s supreme diamond governing body.

It implements policies, strategies and laws that assist the generation of diamond profits from foreign diamond mining companies to its member states.

The association comprises Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo and Zimbabwe.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top