Zimbabwe to host Transform Africa digital summit in April

Thousands of digital and other technology experts are expected to converge in Zimbabwe’s tourist resort of Victoria Falls in April for a three-day summit to discuss efforts to accelerate Africa’s digital agenda, organisers said on Tuesday.Organisers said Zimbabwe beat 36 other members of the Smart Africa Alliance to win the bid to host the 6th Transform Africa Summit (TAS) that is set to take place from 26-28 April.

“The Transform Africa Summit will be held outside Rwanda for the first time and we are pleased to have our active member country Zimbabwe hosting us in the city of Victoria Falls,” Smart Africa director general Lacina Koné said.

According to Koné, TAS 2023 is expected to underline the commitment of African governments towards accelerating the continent’s digital agenda.

TAS is the leading Africa technology and digital event organised by Smart Africa, which gathers over 5,000 delegates from more than 100 countries to engage on the digital transformation of the continent across multiple sectors.

Expected to attend would be African heads of states – who constitute Smart Africa’s board – technology ministers, international industry leaders and key players in the ICT sector.

Discussions during TAS 2023, which would run under the theme “Connect, Transform and Innovate”, are expected to focus on regulation and policy, digital infrastructure financing, capacity building and skills development, and digital continental trade, among other key issues.

The summit would be opened by Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and would open for public participation in exhibitions.

Other heads of state would include Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who is chairperson of the Smart Africa board.