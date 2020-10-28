Zimbabwe to reopen borders from December 1

Zimbabwe will open its borders to passenger vehicles and pedestrians starting from early December as the country slowly eases restrictions imposed seven months ago to contain the spread of COVID-19.Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said six of the country’s 10 border posts would reopen on December 1 while the other four would start operating in early 2021.

The six that would reopen first are Beitbridge border post that is shared with South Africa, Plumtree (shared with Botswana), Victoria Falls (Zambia), Chirundu (Zambia), Nyamapanda (Mozambique) and Forbes (Mozambique).

“The borders will open first to private passenger vehicles and pedestrian traffic as from December 1, 2020, while further assessment is being undertaken with regard to preparations for handling public passenger transport,” Mutsvangwa told journalists after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Harare.

She announced that all the border posts would operate from 6am (0400 GMT) to 6pm (1600 GMT) “until further assessment of the situation.”

The borders were closed on March 30 when President Emmerson Mnangagwa imposed a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.