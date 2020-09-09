Zimbabwe to resume domestic and int’l travel

The Zimbabwe government has approved the resumption of domestic flights starting on Thursday, with international flights expected to commence in October.Briefing the media on Tuesday night following the weekly cabinet meeting, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said cabinet had “approved the opening up of the country’s skies to both domestic and international flights effective 10th September and 1st October 2020, respectively.”

“Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been put in place for the reopening of international and some domestic airports,” Mutsvangwa said.

She announced that the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has developed National Guidelines for Aviation Safety and Security to ensure the safety of both the travellers and airport staff.

CAAZ is in charge of most of Zimbabwe’s airports.

All travellers would be required to have COVID-19 clearance certificates that should have been issued by recognized facilities no more than 48 hours before the date of travel, the minister said.