Zimbabwe Tourism minister arrested over abuse of pension fund

Published on 25.07.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

Zimbabwe’s Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira was arrested on Thursday over her alleged involved in a scandal involving the looting of the country’s social security scheme.Mupfumira was picked up by investigators from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Thursday morning for allegedly defrauding the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

“We can confirm that the minister of tourism is currently in our custody for questioning and possible due processes,” ZACC said in a statement.

The exact charges against the minister were not disclosed.

Mupfumira was Public Service and Labour Minister when funds were looted from NSSA, a US$1 billion state-run pension fund.

The rot at NSSA was exposed in an audit report that implicated several high profile officials in the looting.