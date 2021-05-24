International › APA

Zimbabwe traditional leader orders exhumation of Mugabe’s remains

Published on 24.05.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

A Zimbabwean traditional chief has ordered that the remains of former president Robert Mugabe be exhumed from his homestead and be reburied at a shrine in the capital Harare that is reserved for the country’s heroes, APA learnt here on Monday.According to the judgement of a traditional court sitting presided over by Chief Zvimba at the end of last week, Mugabe’s widow, Grace, was found guilty of burying the former Zimbabwean strongman in the courtyard of his Kutama homestead in Zvimba in violation of local customs.

“I give powers to those who are permitted by law to exhume the late Robert Mugabe’s remains from Kutama and rebury them at the National Heroes Acre in Harare,” read the ruling.

Grace Mugabe, who boycotted the hearing, was ordered to compensate all those to be involved in the exhumation and reburying of her husband who died in September 2019.

The late former leader’s family resisted attempts by the Zimbabwean authorities to have his remains interred at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

