Zimbabwe utility warns of more power cuts as generation decliness

Zimbabweans should brace for longer periods of darkness as the country’s power utility on Thursday warned of depressed electricity generation caused by a technical fault at one of its main plants.The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said it would from Thursday move to a Stage 2 load-shedding schedule where households and businesses would be switched off for more than the 10-hour power cuts that they had become accustomed to during the past two months.

ZETDC said generation at its coal-fired Hwange Power Station “is depressed due to a technical fault”, forcing the utility to activate Stage 2 of its load shedding programme.

“Load shedding may be above [for longer periods than] the publicized schedules,” the utility said in a notice.

The announcement comes as sad news to Zimbabweans who have had to endure long periods of daily power cuts since April.