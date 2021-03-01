Zimbabwe VP resigns over alleged illicit affairs

Zimbabwe’s co-Vice President Kembo Mohadi resigned on Monday in the wake of leaked telephone conversations linking him illicit love affairs with married women.Mohadi said the decision to resign was the result of a “soul searching pilgrimage” and was meant to give him “the space to deal with my problems outside the governance chair”.

“Following the recurring dis-information and virilisation of my alleged immoral unions, dispensed through awkward slacktivism, I am stepping down as the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 96(2) of the constitution of Zimbabwe (No.20) Act, 2013 with immediate effect,” Mohadi said.

In one of the leaked audio conversations, a person who sounded like Mohadi is heard inviting his alleged married lover to come to his office so that they can be intimate.

The former vice president, however, insisted that he was innocent and was a victim of “information distortion, voice cloning, and sponsored spooking and political sabotage.”