Zimbabwean appointed UN assistant secretary general

United Nations secretary general António Guterres has appointed Fayaz King of Zimbabwe as assistant secretary general to serve as the deputy executive director responsible for field results and innovation at the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).In a statement on Thursday, the UN said King would succeed Shanelle Hall of the United States who occupied the position at UNICEF.

King was until the latest appointment chief operating officer at Zimbabwe’s telecommunications giant Econet Wireless where he was influential in digitally transforming the company.

He has over 30 years’ experience in innovation, business development and digital transformation and has served on the boards of Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe, Econet Burundi and Econet Lesotho.

He previously served as managing director at Indian-based Bharti Airtel International and Dutch-based Celtel International and has worked in Uganda, Nigeria, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.