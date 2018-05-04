Zimbabwean leader launches ruling party’s 2018 poll manifesto

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday launched the election manifesto for the ruling ZANU PF, effectively kicking off campaigning for Zimbabwe’s watershed polls set for July.Launching the manifesto whose theme is “Unite, Fight Corruption, Develop, Re-engage, Create Jobs”, Mnangagwa said ZANU PF carries “the hope of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is in good hands” as long as the party is in charge.

“ZANU PF has the status of being the party of national liberation. It is a definer of the future of the country,” Mnangagwa said during the launch in Harare.

He said the party’s focus during the election campaign would not be on politics alone but will also include bread and butter issues for the country.

“We cannot talk politics without bringing bread on the table of the people,” he said.

Among other issues, the ruling party manifesto pledges to address challenges faced by the country in the areas of clean water provision, improvement of conditions of service for workers, gender inequality as well as improvement of infrastructure and energy.

Mnangagwa also threatened to act on the scourge of land barons who are fleecing desperate landless people. He said his government would act on these barons “without fear or favour”.