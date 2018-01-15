Zimbabwean leader thankful to Namibian counterpart

Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday expressed gratitude to his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob, saying he was one of few leaders who sympathised with him when he was unceremoniously sacked as deputy president late last year.Speaking to reporters in Windhoek, Mnangagwa revealed that Geingob was one of three presidents who called and comforted him when he fled into exile to South Africa, after he was fired by his predecessor Robert Mugabe in November.

However, he did not reveal the names of the other two.

Mnangagwa was in Namibia for a one-day state visit, and held a 90-minute closed door talks with President Geingob at State House.

The Zimbabwean leader told media after the meeting that the two countries resolved to set up a joint standing commission.

“We believe that soon, we will have the joint standing commission where we are going to discuss details of our cooperation and see that the aspirations of our people are implemented,” he said.

Geingob on his part said he was happy to witnessed the peaceful transition of power in Zimbabwe and want the two southern African nations to deepen cooperation.

“When the president (Mnangagwa) was briefing me about agriculture and food security in Zimbabwe, I told him that we need to have another proper meeting, comprised of technical people.

“Right now he only came to brief me on latest developments about what happened there but thanks to God we are matured people and we can solve our issues,” he said in reference to the events that transpired in November 2017.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



Mnangagwa, former deputy to Zimbabwe’s long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, took over the reins late last year after the former resigned amidst pressure from the military and threats of impeachment.

The Zimbabwean military took over government control in Harare on November 13, in what it called an operation to weed out “criminal elements” surrounding ex-president Mugabe, who has been in power for 37 years.

Mnangagwa was installed as the President of Zimbabwe on November 24, to serve out the remaining term of Mugabe that was to end in August this year.

His short visit to Namibia is part of regional tour to introduce himself to leaders in the Southern Africa Development Community ahead of presidential elections in Zimbabwe later this year.

Last Friday, he paid a courtesy call on Angolan President João Lourenço.

From Windhoek, he is headed to Mozambique, with another visit to Botswana expected.

He is accompanied by Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa, Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo and the government spokesperson George Charamba.