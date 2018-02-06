Zimbabwean swimmer lands top IOC position

Zimbabwean swimmer Kirsty Coventry has been appointed the chairperson of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Athletes’ Commission, the IOC announced on Tuesday.In a statement, the IOC said Coventry was appointed by IOC President Thomas Bach as the commission’s chair during a joint meeting between the IOC Executive Board and Athletes’ Commission in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The appointment followed a vote of confidence from all members of the Athletes’ Commission.

Coventry has been a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission since 2012 and has played a significant role in developing the commission’s new strategy.

Talking after the meeting, Coventry, a five-time Olympian, underlined her desire to continue to build and implement the strategy, which seeks to empower athlete participation in the Olympic Movement decision-making process and support athletes’ development in their sporting and non-sporting careers.

“The main objectives I would like to focus on are the implementation of this great strategy that we have all worked so hard to bring together,” said Coventry.

She added: “We also need to ensure we continue to improve and be proactive with our communications. This will help us to build a stronger global athlete community that is truly reflective of the athlete representatives.”

She won three medals – a gold, a silver, and a bronze – at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, while in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing she won a gold and three silver medals.