Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Senegal dies

The ambassador of Zimbabwe to Senegal, Trudy Stevenson, passed away Friday night in Dakar, sources told APA.The local press reported that the diplomat, in office since 2009, was found dead in her residence in Almadies, an upscale neighbourhood in Dakar.

“It was his driver who made the macabre discovery. He found her inanimate in her bed, her dinner next to her,” our source noted.

The medical examiner in Dakar indicated that Ms. Stevenson, 74, died of a heart attack.

Born in the United States, she was a member of the Zimbabwean Parliament before her appointment as ambassador to Senegal.