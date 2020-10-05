Zimbabwe’s border with S/Africa remains closed – Official

Zimbabwe said on Monday that its side of the border with South Africa remains closed to general travellers despite the reopening of the entry point on the opposite side.Assistant regional immigration officer-in-charge of Beitbridge Border Post, Nqobile Ncube is quoted by the state-run The Herald as saying the border is “still closed to general travellers in line with Zimbabwe’s lockdown protocols.”

Although South Africa re-opened 18 borders – including Beitbridge – to international travel on October 1, Zimbabwe still remains in lockdown.

Only Zimbabweans and South Africans who had failed to leave either country at the onset of the COVID-19 lockdown would be allowed to cross the border without undergoing the previous measures that required them to first seek clearance from the embassies of both countries.

“With South Africa no longer on lockdown, the requirement for South African nationals in Zimbabwe to seek clearance from the Embassy of South Africa in Harare falls away,” Ncube said.

He added: “With immediate effect, all South African nationals seeking to exit should be allowed out without hindrances. The same applies to holders of South African permanent resident permits and valid time-restricted permits.”

Zimbabweans in South Africa no longer need to seek clearance with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in the neighbouring country, and should be allowed passage to the country subject to relevant COVID-19 compliances.

As for travellers from other countries, only commercial cargo, diplomats on government business would be allowed passage across the borders.