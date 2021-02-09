Zimbabwe’s envoy to Mozambique succumbs to COVID-19

Published on 09.02.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique, Douglas Nyikayaramba died in Harare on Tuesday due to suspected coronavirus-related complications.According to sources, Nyikayaramba, a retired army general, succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Harare.

He has been Zimbabwe’s envoy to Mozambique since September 2019.

Nyikayaramba was one of the generals who led a military coup that toppled former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

He is also the second serving ambassador to die in the past two weeks following the death of Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Jethro Ndlovu in late January.