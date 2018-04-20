Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa named among TIME 100 Most Influential persons

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been named among TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People (TIME 100) 2018 list.According to the list published on Friday, Mnangagwa is among the most influential personalities for 2018 such as US President Donald Trump, United Kingdom’s Prince Harry, South African comedian Trevor Noah and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The list features people recognised for “changing the world,” regardless of the outcome of their actions. It is divided into pioneers, artists, leaders and icons.

TIME got each entrant to have an equally prominent individual to explain what makes that person influential.

Mnangagwa is listed in the leaders’ category, with the write-up on him by Zimbabwean activist, Evan Mawarire.

“The elation that greeted the end of Robert Mugabe’s 37-year reign naturally enough transformed into hopes for his successor,” Mawarire says.

Mnangagwa came to power following a military coup that toppled Mugabe in November 2017.