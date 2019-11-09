Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa reshuffles cabinet

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dropped one minister and reassigned four others in a cabinet reshuffle announced on Friday night.Mnangagwa, under fire from a restive populace for failing to address a festering economic crisis since he came to power through a military coup in November 2017, dropped disgraced Environment and Tourism Minister Priscah Mupfumira who is facing corruption allegations.

Mupfumira was replaced with former Industry Minister Nqobizitha Ndlovu, whose portfolio was reassigned to Sekesai Nzenza, who was until now in charge of the Ministry of Public Service and Labour.

The labour portfolio was handed to former Primary and Secondary Education Minister Paul Mavhima who was replaced with Cain Mathema. The latter was hitherto home affairs minister.

The reshuffle also saw ex-Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Kazembe Kazembe moved from to head the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, replacing Mathema.

Kazembe was replaced with his former Jenfan Muswere.

Little-known Daniel Garwe joins the cabinet as National Housing and Social Amenities Minister. This is a newly created portfolio.

The appointments are with immediate effect, according to Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda.