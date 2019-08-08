Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa sacks tourism minister

Published on 08.08.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Tourism Minister Priscah Mupfumira who is facing charges of looting Zimbabwe’s social security scheme.Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said in a letter to Mupfumira on Thursday that Mnangagwa had relieved the former minister of her duties.

The letter said Mnangagwa had decided to remove Mupfumira from her position “with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a government minister.”

Mupfumira was picked up by investigators from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on July 25 for allegedly defrauding the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), a US$1 billion state-run pension fund..

Mupfumira was Public Service and Labour Minister when funds were looted from NSSA.

The rot at NSSA was exposed in an audit report that implicated several high profile officials in the looting.

Mupfumira is in remand prison awaiting trial.