Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa takes diplomatic onslaught to Qatar

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday took his diplomatic charm offensive to Qatar as he continues on his mission to bring Zimbabwe back into the international fold after nearly two decades of isolation.The Zimbabwean leader, who rose to power after the removal of long-serving former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017, arrived in Doha on Monday for a three-day official visit.

He was expected to meet Qatar Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on Monday as well as hold meetings with the Qatari business community.

Economic discussions are expected to centre on Qatar’s thrust for a post-oil economic agenda, which may unlock opportunities for Zimbabwe in sectors such as agriculture, mining, tourism and infrastructure development.

Mnangagwa’s delegation includes Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya.

The Zimbabwean leader has used the time since his inauguration more than five months ago to tell the world that the southern African country is open for business, and has sought to mend broken fences between Harare and many Western capitals.

He has promised a level playing field for all political parties during general elections slated for July.