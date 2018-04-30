Zimbabwe’s provisional voters’ roll to be ready for inspection in May

Zimbabwe’s electoral body has announced that the provisional voters’ roll for the country’s forthcoming general elections will be ready for inspection next month, paving the way for the first polls to be held without long-serving leader Robert Mugabe who resigned last year under pressure from the military.Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) acting chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana said in a statement on Sunday that the provisional roll would be ready for inspection by members of the public between May 19 and May 29.

“The purpose of the Provisional Voters’ Roll inspection is to allow members of the public to check if their details were correctly captured and if not, have their anomalies corrected,” Silaigwana said.

Once all the corrections have been taken on board, ZEC would then produce the final voters’ roll that would be used in the general elections set for July.

The voters’ roll has been one of the most contentious electoral issues in previous Zimbabwe polls amid accusations by opposition parties that the ruling ZANU PF has taken advantage of the shambolic voters list to manipulate elections.

The opposition has repeatedly accused ZEC of refusing to release the voters’ roll for scrutiny by political parties and other interested organisations in violation of the Electoral Act.

Part of the Electoral Act states “within a reasonable period of time after the calling of an election, the Commission shall provide, on payment of the prescribed fee, to every political party that intends to contest the election, and to any observer who requests it, one copy of every voters’ roll to be used in the election, either in printed or in electronic form as the party or observer may request.”

An audit of the roll done ahead of the controversial 2008 general elections revealed that the list was in shambles, with thousands of deceased people still listed while other voters were listed several times.