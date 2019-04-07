Zuma accused of stashing Gaddafi’s millions in Nkandla home

South Africa’s former president, Jacob Zuma, reportedly handled $30 million belonging to late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, stashing it in a bunker at his private Nkandla home in the country’s Eastern Cape Province, a press report said on Sunday.The infamous stash has been referred to as “Gaddafi’s missing millions” and it has had a lot of different hiding places over the years, the Sunday Times of South Africa reported.

According to the newspaper, part of Libya’s cash reserve also was reportedly hidden in Pretoria and Johannesburg over the last decade.

However, the vast sums of money that were supposedly left with Zuma later crossed another border into neighbouring eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), the weekly reported.

According to the report, King Mswati of eSwatini has formally told South African Cyril Ramaphosa that the $30 million was now in his possession.

The monarch came clean about the cash during a meeting with Ramaphosa, last month, the publication said.

Gaddafi, who ruled oil rich Libya after a 1969 coup, died following a US-led NATO bombardment of his country in October 2011 that saw rebels capturing and killing him in public during an “Arab Spring” uprising.