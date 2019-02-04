Zuma first to meet eSwatini king after seclusion

Former South African President Jacob Zuma was the first among international allies, to meet eSwatini King Mswati III as he came out of his annual cultural seclusion.The former SA President arrived in eSwatini on Sunday and went straight to attend a national prayer activity held at the Mandvulo Grand Hall where the king was making his first public appearance in two months.

The king had all along been observing the Incwala cultural ceremony which sees him away from the public eye while performing certain cultural rituals in seclusion.

During the church service Zuma delivered a speech where he said eSwatini’s system of governance would last for long time because the country’s authorities believe in prayer and divine guidance from God.

King Mswati III’s next national assignment will be the opening of the first session of the 11th Parliament on Friday where he will make his State of the Nation Address (SONA).