Zuma not linked to new political group – Son

Former President Jacob Zuma’s controversial son, Edward, has denied that his father is a member of a new KwaZulu-Natal Province political group aimed at forming a breakaway party from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) ahead of next year’s elections.Members of the new Mazibuye Emasisweni group on Thursday claimed that the former president was advising them on how to form a political party to contest in the polls set for mid-2019.

Edward Zuma said: “I want to distance former president Jacob Zuma from these people who want fame at all costs. No member of the Zuma family is involved with them as we are all disciplined members of the ANC and will forever remain loyal to it.

“We believe if there are any issues, the ANC is more than capable of dealing with them internally as has been the tradition of the glorious movement.”

Edward made the denial as he spoke to the Independent newspaper after his father told well-wishers who had come to visit him at his Nkandla Village that claims that he would soon leave the ANC were false.

The elder Zuma was addressing the well-wishers, who included the area’s clergy, who had gathered in a small marquee erected on an open field, a stone’s throw away from his controversial multi-million dollar KwaDakadunuse Estate in Nkandla.

The clergy, from various Christian denominations from the area, had organised the prayer service to welcome Zuma home after his unceremonial end to his second term as president in February.

But Mazibuye group’s spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo unwittingly told the media before the event started that Zuma was one of the many senior struggle stalwarts who have been advising the breakaway group on how to form a new political party to contest against the ANC come the 2019 polls.

“To tell you the truth, we would like president Zuma to lead the new party. He started the economic struggle and he has to complete it,” Ngcobo said.

Ngcobo’s unprompted remarks must have taken the Zumas by surprise, letting the cat out of the bag as it were. This might explain why Edward felt the need to deny Ngcobo’s speech, which clearly embarrassed the Zuma family.

However, it is an open secret that a large group of people in the KwaZulu/Natal are displeased with the manner in which their native son Jacob Zuma, under intense pressure over corruption allegations, was unceremoniously removed from power a year before the end of his second five year term.