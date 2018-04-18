South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has expressed his desire to fight in court against a million dollar legal bill incurred from his fights against state capture allegations, one of his lawyers said on Wednesday.A team of his private attorneys indicated that they have been instructed to act on Zuma’s behalf in the state capture appeal‚ which President Cyril Ramaphosa formally withdrew from two weeks ago just hours after Zuma appeared in court on unrelated corruption charges.

When Zuma was in office, his corruption court battles were paid for by the state but this all changed when the opposition took the matter to court to demand that Zuma should pay the bills himself since they were of a personal nature.

Ramaphosa agreed to this and instructed the government not oppose the court ruling that Zuma was responsible for his legal costs from his court battles.

“Take further notice that with regards to the appeal on the issue of the punitive costs‚ the current President is not liable in that the punitive costs were against the former President in his personal capacity and as such we do not purport to act on the former President’s behalf in this notice‚” Ramaphosa’s lawyers stated.

The North Gauteng High Court ordered Zuma to personally foot the bill in his aborted bid to block the release of then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture‚ and his failed bid to review it.

Three judges slammed his legal challenges as “ill-advised and reckless”.

Zuma disagrees to this development.

Zuma’s newly appointed lawyers said the former president “intends to bring relevant application/s to join or intervene in the matter as he is directly affected”‚ and has asked that he be given until 15 May to file such an application.

It’s understood that lawyers involved in the state capture cases would meet with Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba to determine how Zuma’s latest legal challenge will proceed.

Earlier this week‚ Zuma signalled he would also oppose a court bid to cut his legal funding – in a case that could have major implications for his ability to fight the corruption charges against him.

The opposition Democratic Alliance is challenging a 2006 “deal” for the state to fund Zuma’s legal costs‚ and has also asked the courts to force Zuma to pay back the estimated $3.20-million already spent on his legal campaign to avoid prosecution.

Zuma appeared briefly in the Durban High Court on corruption charges on 6 April. The case was adjourned until 8 June to allow for a review application.

His lawyer‚ Michael Hulley‚ indicated that by mid-May Zuma intends to file a challenge to National Prosecution Authority head Shaun Abrahams’ decision to put him on trial on an arms deal scandal that cost over $2.0 billion in the 1990s.