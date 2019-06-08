International › AFP

En ce moment

Finale NBA: Toronto mène 1 à 0 face à Golden State

Publié le 08.06.2019 à 08h50 par AFP

Pas d'image

Toronto mène une victoire à zéro dans la finale NBA après avoir battu le double champion en titre Golden State 118 à 109, jeudi.

A Toronto,

Toronto bat Golden State 118 à 109

Toronto mène une victoire à zéro

A venir:

Match N.2, dimanche 2 juin: Toronto – Golden State

Match N.3, mercredi 5 juin: Golden State – Toronto

Match N.4, vendredi 7 juin: Golden State – Toronto

Match N.5 (si nécessaire), lundi 10 juin: Toronto – Golden State

Match N.6 (si nécessaire), jeudi 13 juin: Golden State – Toronto

Match N.7 (si nécessaire): Toronto – Golden State

NB: la première équipe à quatre victoires remporte la finale.

Tags :

À VOIR AUSSI

L’Info en continu
  • Cameroun
  • Afrique & Monde
Toute l’info en continu
À LA UNE
Les articles les plus
  • Consultés
  • Commentés
Sondage

Un candidat de l'opposition a-t-il une chance de gagner la présidentielle 2018 au Cameroun?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Retour en haut
error: Contenu protégé