NBA: le résultat du match de play-offs disputé samedi

Publié le 05.05.2019 à 06h50 par AFP

Résultat du match des play-offs de la Ligue nord-américaine de basket (NBA), disputé samedi:

DEMI-FINALES DE CONFERENCE OUEST

A Houston,

Houston bat Golden State 126 à 121 (après prolongation)

Golden State mène deux victoires à une

Déjà joués:

Match N.1: Golden State – Houston 104 – 100

Match N.2: Golden State – Houston 115 – 109

A venir:

Match N.4, le 6 mai: Houston – Golden State

Match N.5, le 8 mai: Golden State – Houston

Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 10 mai: Houston – Golden State

Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Golden State – Houston

Seconde demi-finale en cours: Portland – Denver 2 – 1

Déjà joués:

Match N.1: Denver – Portland 121 – 113

Match N.2: Denver – Portland 90 – 97

Match N.3: Portland – Denver 140 – 137 (après prolongations)

A venir:

Match N.4, le 5 mai: Portland – Denver

Match N.5, le 7 mai: Denver – Portland

Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 9 mai: Portland – Denver

Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Denver – Portland

DEMI-FINALES DE CONFERENCE EST

. Milwaukee – Boston 2 – 1

Déjà joués:

Match N.1: Milwaukee – Boston 90 – 112

Match N.2: Milwaukee – Boston 123 – 102

Match N.3: Boston – Milwaukee 116 – 123

A venir:

Match N.4, le 6 mai: Boston – Milwaukee

Match N.5, le 8 mai: Milwaukee – Boston

Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 10 mai: Boston – Milwaukee

Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 13 mai: Milwaukee – Boston

. Philadelphie – Toronto 2 – 1

Déjà joués:

Match N.1: Toronto – Philadelphie 108 – 95

Match N.2: Toronto – Philadelphie 89 – 94

Match N.3: Philadelphie – Toronto 116 – 95

A venir:

Match N.4, le 5 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto

Match N.5, le 7 mai: Toronto – Philadelphie

Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 9 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto

Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Toronto – Philadelphie

NB: chaque série se dispute au meilleur des sept matches, la première équipe à quatre victoires étant qualifiée pour le tour suivant.

