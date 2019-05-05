NBA: le résultat du match de play-offs disputé samedi

Résultat du match des play-offs de la Ligue nord-américaine de basket (NBA), disputé samedi:
DEMI-FINALES DE CONFERENCE OUEST
A Houston,
Houston bat Golden State 126 à 121 (après prolongation)
Golden State mène deux victoires à une
Déjà joués:
Match N.1: Golden State – Houston 104 – 100
Match N.2: Golden State – Houston 115 – 109
A venir:
Match N.4, le 6 mai: Houston – Golden State
Match N.5, le 8 mai: Golden State – Houston
Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 10 mai: Houston – Golden State
Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Golden State – Houston
Seconde demi-finale en cours: Portland – Denver 2 – 1
Déjà joués:
Match N.1: Denver – Portland 121 – 113
Match N.2: Denver – Portland 90 – 97
Match N.3: Portland – Denver 140 – 137 (après prolongations)
A venir:
Match N.4, le 5 mai: Portland – Denver
Match N.5, le 7 mai: Denver – Portland
Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 9 mai: Portland – Denver
Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Denver – Portland
DEMI-FINALES DE CONFERENCE EST
. Milwaukee – Boston 2 – 1
Déjà joués:
Match N.1: Milwaukee – Boston 90 – 112
Match N.2: Milwaukee – Boston 123 – 102
Match N.3: Boston – Milwaukee 116 – 123
A venir:
Match N.4, le 6 mai: Boston – Milwaukee
Match N.5, le 8 mai: Milwaukee – Boston
Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 10 mai: Boston – Milwaukee
Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 13 mai: Milwaukee – Boston
. Philadelphie – Toronto 2 – 1
Déjà joués:
Match N.1: Toronto – Philadelphie 108 – 95
Match N.2: Toronto – Philadelphie 89 – 94
Match N.3: Philadelphie – Toronto 116 – 95
A venir:
Match N.4, le 5 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto
Match N.5, le 7 mai: Toronto – Philadelphie
Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 9 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto
Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Toronto – Philadelphie
NB: chaque série se dispute au meilleur des sept matches, la première équipe à quatre victoires étant qualifiée pour le tour suivant.