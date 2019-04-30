NBA: les résultats des matches de play-offs disputés lundi

International › AFP

Publié le 30.04.2019 à 08h50 par AFP

Résultats des matches des play-offs de la Ligue nord-américaine de basket (NBA), disputés lundi:

. DEMI-FINALES DE CONFERENCE EST

Milwaukee – Boston 0-1

Déjà joué:

Match N.1: Milwaukee – Boston 90 – 112

A venir:

Match N.2, le 30 avril: Milwaukee – Boston

Match N.3, le 3 mai: Boston – Milwaukee

Match N.4, le 6 mai: Boston – Milwaukee

Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 8 mai: Milwaukee – Boston

Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 10 mai: Boston – Milwaukee

Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 13 mai: Milwaukee – Boston

Seconde demi-finale:

A Toronto:

Philadelphie bat Toronto 94 à 89

Toronto et Philadelphie sont à égalité 1 victoire partout

Déjà joué:

Match N.1: Toronto – Philadelphie 108 – 95

Match N.2: Toronto – Philadelphie 89 – 94

A venir:

Match N.3, le 2 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto

Match N.4, le 5 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto

Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 7 mai: Toronto – Philadelphie

Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 9 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto

Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Toronto – Philadelphie

. DEMI-FINALES DE CONFERENCE OUEST

Golden State – Houston 1 – 0

Déjà joué

Match N.1: Golden State – Houston 104 – 100

A venir:

Match N.2, le 30 avril: Golden State – Houston

Match N.3, le 4 mai: Houston – Golden State

Match N.4, le 6 mai: Houston – Golden State

Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 8 mai: Golden State – Houston

Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 10 mai: Houston – Golden State

Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Golden State – Houston

Seconde demi-finale:

A Denver:

Denver bat Portland 121 à 113

Denver mène 1 victoire à 0 devant Portland

Déjà joué

Match N.1: Denver – Portland 121 – 113

A venir:

Match N.2, le 1er mai: Denver – Portland

Match N.3, le 3 mai: Portland – Denver

Match N.4, le 5 mai: Portland – Denver

Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 7 mai: Denver – Portland

Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 9 mai: Portland – Denver

Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Denver – Portland

NB: chaque série se dispute au meilleur des sept matches, la première équipe à quatre victoires étant qualifiée pour le tour suivant.

