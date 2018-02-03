International â€º AFP

En ce moment

Super Bowl: les dix derniers vainqueurs

PubliÃ© le 03.02.2018 Ã  09h45 par AFP

Les dix derniers vainqueurs du Super Bowl, avant la finale de la saison 2017 entre New England et Philadelphie, dimanche Ã  Minneapolis (Minnesota):

2007: New York Giants

2008: Pittsburgh Steelers

2009: New Orleans Saints

2010: Green Bay Packers

2011: New York Giants

2012: Baltimore Ravens

2013: Seattle Seahawks

2014: New England Patriots

2015: Denver Broncos


2016: New England Patriots

Les clubs les titrÃ©s de l’histoire:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers: 6

2. San Francico 49ers: 5

. Dallas Cowboys: 5

. New England Patriots: 5

5. Green Bay Packers: 4

. New York Giants: 4

Tags :

Ã€ LIRE AUSSI

L’Info en continu
  • Cameroun
  • Afrique & Monde
Toute lâ€™info en continu
Ã€ LA UNE
Les articles les plus
  • ConsultÃ©s
  • CommentÃ©s
Journaldumali.com
Retour en haut