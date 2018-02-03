Super Bowl: les dix derniers vainqueurs

Les dix derniers vainqueurs du Super Bowl, avant la finale de la saison 2017 entre New England et Philadelphie, dimanche Ã Minneapolis (Minnesota):
2007: New York Giants
2008: Pittsburgh Steelers
2009: New Orleans Saints
2010: Green Bay Packers
2011: New York Giants
2012: Baltimore Ravens
2013: Seattle Seahawks
2014: New England Patriots
2015: Denver Broncos
2016: New England Patriots
Les clubs les titrÃ©s de l’histoire:
1. Pittsburgh Steelers: 6
2. San Francico 49ers: 5
. Dallas Cowboys: 5
. New England Patriots: 5
5. Green Bay Packers: 4
. New York Giants: 4