What is a Crypto Exchange and Why Choose Yellow Card?

Cryptocurrencies have fast become a part of everyday life such that many use crypto to meet regular financial needs such as sending money for trade purposes and also as a store of value. Simply put, cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that are powered by blockchain technology enabling them to be decentralised and easily accessible to anyone, anywhere and at any time.

Hence, a crypto exchange is a platform on which you can buy and sell cryptocurrencies. You can use exchanges to trade one crypto for another — converting Bitcoin to other digital coins or buying crypto using regular currency like the USD or XAF (FCFA) for example.

Exchanges reflect the current market prices of the cryptocurrencies they offer. You can also convert cryptocurrencies back into the USD or another currency on an exchange, in case you need cash within your account.

Even though cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are designed to be used anywhere in the world, it is often challenging to buy them with one’s local currency as many exchanges allow buying crypto only with US dollars. However, Yellow Card solves that problem in Cameroon.

What is Yellow Card?

Yellow Card is an African-focused crypto exchange that allows you to buy bitcoin, ethereum and tether (USDT) in Cameroon directly with XAF. Within the short time that Yellow Card started operating in Cameroon, many have made it their FIRST CHOICE and favourite crypto exchange. Here are some of the reasons:

Why trade cryptocurrency on Yellow Card Cameroon

Your choice to exchange on Yellow Card🇨🇲, should be inspired by its core principles of;

Accessibility

Buying and selling crypto on certain exchanges, follow state or national regulations. Some countries like China have banned citizens from accessing crypto exchanges at all. But in Cameroon, Yellow Card is so far the most accessible and safest platform that guides you through the trading and exchange process of your cryptocurrency.

Instant Service

Yellow Card offers instant services at the best rates. Buy Bitcoins instantly at the best rates. and enjoy a fast and easy trading experience.

Secure Platform

Security of our customers’ funds is a top priority at Yellow Card. The distributed system is built from the ground up with streamlined security for both customers and agents.

Multiple Payment Options

Buy or sell Bitcoins with XAF (FCFA) using your preferred payment method. Cash and online payment through bank transfer and MOMO are accepted.

How to buy bitcoin on Yellow Card (3 steps)

Create an account : To buy bitcoin on Yellow Card, simply visit the Yellow Card website on any browser or download the mobile app and sign up. This will take less than 5 minutes. Fund your account : Using your preferred payment method, fund your account with XAF. Buy bitcoin : You’ll now be able to buy bitcoin or any other supported crypto at the best rates. Once it is completed your bitcoin will be instantly added to your wallet on Yellow Card.

An added advantage to using Yellow Card is that you can easily sell your crypto and withdraw XAF to your MOMO or OM instantly.

Start the cryptocurrency journey with Yellow Card and experience the best offers as far as « digital gold » is concerned @237🇨🇲.